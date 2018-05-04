CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Lose at Columbus Friday 7-5

Knights Fall to the Clippers 7-5 on Friday

Charlotte Slugs Three Home Runs in Game Two Loss



(COLUMBUS, OH) -- The Charlotte Knights slugged three home runs on Friday, but dropped game two of their four-game series against the Columbus Clippers by a score of 7-5 from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH. The Clippers broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning to win for the second consecutive day.



Catcher Kevan Smith continued his red-hot hitting at the plate for the Knights. Smith launched his fourth home run of the season and third over his last four games. His two-run shot in the first inning gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead. One inning later, shortstop José Rond?n launched a solo home run to give the Knights a 3-0 lead. The home run was Rond?n’s fourth of the season, which tied him with Smith for the team lead. An inning later, the long ball hitting contest continued as first baseman Matt Skole launched a solo home run -- his second in as many days.



With the Knights ahead by a score of 4-0, the Clippers battled back against Charlotte starter Dylan Covey, who allowed three runs in the third (unearned) and two in the fifth inning. In all, Covey, who did not factor in the decision, allowed five runs (two earned) on nine hits over five innings. Still, Covey left with the game tied at 5-5.



In the sixth inning, Richie Shaffer, a product of Providence High School in Charlotte, NC, singled home Brandon Barnes to give the Clippers a 6-5 lead. One inning later, Barnes singled home Adam Rosales to give the Clippers a 7-5 lead at that point. Both of those runs came off Charlotte reliever Thyago Vieira (0-1, 6.92), who was charged with the loss. RHP Cole Sulser earned the win and RHP Neil Ramirez notched his third save of the season for the Clippers.



The Knights will continue their four-game series against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) on Saturday. Pre-game radio coverage of Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. game will begin at 7:00 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.



KNIGHTS KNOTES: Charlotte LHP Colton Turner pitched a scoreless eighth inning…Shortstop José Rond?n extended his hit streak to nine-straight games… Outfielder Jacob May, catcher Kevan Smith, and infielder Matt Skole all had two hits apiece on Friday… Before the game, LHP Jace Fry was recalled to the Chicago White Sox, becoming the eighth player this season to earn a promotion from Charlotte… RHP Juan Minaya was optioned to Charlotte from Chicago and was active for Friday’s game… The Knights will return home to BB&T Ballpark on Friday, May 11th for a three-game series against the Durham Bulls… Through 13 home games this season, the Knights are leading Minor League Baseball in attendance with 115,487 fans through the gates.





