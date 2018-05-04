Charlotte Checkers drop Game One of Atlantic Division Finals

The Charlotte Checkers dropped game one of their second round Calder Cup playoff series at Lehigh Valley 2-1.

The Checkers got off to a good start with Valentin Zykov scoring at 15:26 of the first period.

The Phantoms answered with goals in the second and third periods including the late power play winner.

With the loss came the end of the Checkers ten-game winning streak and 13-game point streak.

Game Two is set for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. since again at Lehigh Valley..

Game Three will be played here in Charlotte at Bojangles’ Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.