Girl OK after fall, rescue on Crowders Mountain in Gaston County

Officials say a girl is OK after falling onto a rock ledge and prompting a high-angle rescue on Crowders Mountain in Gaston County Friday evening.

Gaston County Communications confirmed the call came in just after 6:04 p.m. Firefighters said the girl was hiking on the mountain when she slipped and fell about 6-10 feet down onto a rock ledge.

Rescue crews responded to the call, traveling up the mountain on UTV's before hiking about a quarter mile to where the girl was located.

The girl was then strapped to a harness and pulled up the mountain. Officials say she suffered some scrapes and bruises but will be OK.

No further information has been released.

