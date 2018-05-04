Train derails in Fort Mill, 16 cars fall off track

Officials are responding to a train derailment in Fort Mill, South Carolina Friday afternoon.

WBTV's Sky 3 was live over the scene near Maple Street. The incident reportedly happened about two miles away from the Fort Mill town center.

According to officials, two empty cars went into Steele Creek and nine more overturned onto the embankment. Other cars were carrying paper. A crane will have to be brought in to lift the rail cars out of the water and off the embankment.

Other cars will either be re-railed or removed from the tracks.

There's no word on what happened in the derailment but multiple train cars were visible off the tracks and on their sides.

According to York County Emergency Management, there is no hazmat situation, but there may be a possible diesel cleanup.

The train was operated by Norfolk Southern and no injuries were reported. There was reportedly no immediate threat to the area and there were no evacuations necessary.

The call for the derailment came in around 4:45 p.m. No further information was released.

