Seven people injured in traffic accident in Charlotte

Emergency officials said seven people were injured in a traffic accident in Charlotte Friday.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened near the intersection of South Caldwell Street and East Stonewall Street.

The latest report from the scene was that seven people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Emergency officials said multiple ambulances responded to the scene.

There's no word on what happened in the accident.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.