What to look for when choosing prom transportation

High school prom season is well underway with thousands of students spending the weekend dancing and hanging out with friends.

"Well, in high school, prom is pretty much the biggest night of the year for most kids,” said Trey Morris, a student at Butler High School.

However, many parents must decide how their child will get to the dance - and transportation plays a big role.

“Any time someone is renting from us, safety is the number one priority,” said Alex Hunter, the owner of Queen City Party Charters, one of the highest-rated transportation companies in the Charlotte area.

Hunter's company offers party bus rentals, limousines, and luxury cars.

“With the parents, we communicate with them at every stop to make sure they know their kids are safe,” said Hunter.

Hunter has been in this business for nearly two decades, so he has advice for parents when selecting a transportation service.

“The first thing is you want to look at the reviews of company. The reviews are huge,” said Hunter.

As a parent, you may learn a lot from an honest parent or student review.

“Make sure that the company you are working with is indeed legit. They have the authority to operate a bus of this size,” says Hunter. "You get what you pay for. In this business, if you pay a little more, you get nicer vehicles.”

Hunter says his drivers work with each parent to make sure they are aware of what is going on, but also ask parents to do their part. Specifically, Hunter encourages parents to make sure their child does not bring alcohol.

“We have a very strict policy on that and we do our very best to make sure there is not alcohol involved when there are underage kids on the bus,” said Hunter. “You need to communicate with these kids to make sure they are being upfront and honest with you, because we will make the call or stop a charter if we have to.”

