Police: Man with gun struck by dump truck in Mount Holly road rage incident

Police say a man who allegedly had a gun was struck by a dump truck in a road rage incident in Mount Holly Friday.

According to the Mount Holly Police Department, officers received a call at 11:29 a.m. reporting a possible road rage incident on Mountain Island Highway (NC 273) near Hartis Way.

The caller had contacted the Gaston County Police and gave information that one of the drivers involved possibly had a gun.

A man was reportedly lying in the roadway and responding officers located a dump truck and an SUV at the scene.

Both vehicles appeared to have been occupied only by a driver, both men.

According to statements collected at the scene, both vehicles apparently had stopped in the roadway on Mountain Island Highway.

Police say that at some point the driver of the SUV exited his vehicle and allegedly had a gun.

The driver of the dump truck reportedly did not exit his vehicle, but the dump truck moved forward striking the SUV and the driver of the SUV.

A handgun was collected at the scene.

The SUV driver sustained serious injuries during the incident, and was transported to Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. and the information gathered will be presented to the Gaston County District Attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Gaston County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

