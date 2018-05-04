Molly's Kids: Sofia Copp done with cancer

Ten-year-old Sofia Copp is officially done with chemo TODAY.

If you've been following here awhile, you know Sofia has battled Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. We got ice cream and went Facebook live together last September. After 2+-years of treatments, this south Charlotte girl had her final IV chemo infusion last week. This morning was her last at-home oral chemo dose.

Then, done!

"She's growing up," mom Rae said. "We are equal parts thrilled and terrified. She'll keep seeing her oncologists every four weeks for to ensure she stays cancer-free and we're hopeful it all worked and she can enjoy being a child again."

We tell the good, the bad and the always real with #MollysKids. This kind of story is the best.

-Molly

PS: WATCH this video when Sofia and I were live last September:

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**