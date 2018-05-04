China Grove enjoying growth spurt

A small community north of Charlotte may soon experience a growth spurt. China Grove in Rowan County has just over 4200 residents, but an interstate widening project may change the face of the town by helping to spur growth and economic development.

On Friday night the town held its first ever First Friday event, going from Hanna Park, and the sidewalk along Main Street from Town Hall to Encore on Main.

Civic and business leaders hope to do more such events in downtown China Grove over the next few months and years.

The town is suddenly growing. There are several new businesses that have recently opened that seem to be doing well.

Bellas Ales and Tails on Main held a soft opening a few weeks ago, and a Grand opening on Friday.

Interstate 85 and the widening project means exits are being reconfigured, and while there are traffic headaches now caused by the construction, many say that in the long run, it will be worth it.

Lisa Deal operates the Embellish boutique and has been in business here for about four years.

“There’s been a lot of growth downtown as far as buildings and the economics, with the new interstate coming in I’m real excited about all the new businesses that are hopefully going to be downtown and in the surrounding areas," Deal said.

The popular China Grove Farmer's Market also opened on Friday afternoon at the roller mill on South Main.

