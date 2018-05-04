Portion of Freedom Drive closed due to downed power line

A portion of Freedom Drive in west Charlotte was closed Friday due to a downed power line.

CMPD said just before 3 p.m. that both inbound and outbound lanes would be closed at Moores Chapel Road and that drivers should consider taking an alternate route.

Traffic Alert: Freedom Dr. will be closed inbound and outbound at Moores Chapel Rd. due to a downed power line. Please consider using an alternate route for your afternoon commute. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 4, 2018

Police at the scene said they believe work being done in the area may have shifted the soil, causing the pole to shift. Then, a tractor trailer caught one of the low-hanging lines.

Several nearby homes and businesses lost power.

Police did not say when the road was expected to reopen but did confirm it would take some time for all the work to be done.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.