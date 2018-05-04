Beautiful Saturday to help some kids: Keith's Ride 16

Every year “Keith’s Ride” is a charity motorcycle ride that benefits specific local kids in need of a little lift.

This Saturday, May 5th is Keith Larson’s 16th Ride. This year, he’s riding for these four kids. To register, just show up Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Matthews Fun Machines on Independence Boulevard.

Here’s more on the kids he's riding for tomorrow >>

TOP LEFT: Austin Blackwell. 2 years old. Liver cancer. Hoping to soon have a liver transplant. No matter the outcome of that transplant, this cancer will “affect him for the rest of his life.” His parents say he's courageous, outgoing and loves Mickey Mouse.

TOP RIGHT: Elizabeth Brooks. One of our #MollysKids. 15 years old and lives in Marshville. Recently diagnosed with cancer for a third time in three years. Deeply faithful, positive, and on Sunday will head to St. Jude in Memphis for a year of treatments.

BOTTOM LEFT: Gabriel Revis. Another one of our #MollysKids. He has a rare condition called Roberts Syndrome and wasn’t expected to live three days. He’s now almost four. His single mother lives with him in Hickory and works tirelessly to provide for all the many medical battles he faces. She’s grateful, she says, for such support within the community.

BOTTOM RIGHT: Emily Hinton is now three. She was burned at the age of one by a freak backyard accident when a gas can exploded. This is an old picture (I don’t have access to recent ones), but she is healing and continuing to make strides. This is the second time Keith has ridden for little Emily.

Again, just show up tomorrow 8 a.m. Rain or shine. Austin, Elizabeth, Gabe and Emily would appreciate any support.

More info on his link >> http://clublamakids.org/keithsride

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way.**