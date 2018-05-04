11th annual National Women Build Week kicks off in the Queen City

Dozens of women came together Friday to help build homes for households lead by women.

WBTV's Sarah-Blake Morgan and Lyndsay Tapases participated in the build, which kicked off around 8 a.m. at Lowe's of South End on Iverson Way.

“We’re kicking it off in Charlotte but it’s a national effort and there will be thousands of women over the next week working to build houses for women-led head of households," Habitat Charlotte CEO and President Laura Belcher says. "Today is a great day."

More than 40 volunteers from Charlotte-area organizations assisted in the Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's National Women Build Week.

Three-in-five women say they cannot afford to purchase a home that meets their family’s needs in the neighborhood they want to live in, organizers say. "National Women Build Week empowers women to help build affordable housing in their community. More than 18,000 women are expected to build in 300 communities across the country this May 5-13," National Women Build Week organizers say.

Morgan and Tapases helped build a home for a woman with three children.

“It’s amazing… that empowerment that comes from women working together for a common cause and for the ability to enable that woman to have a home," Belcher says.

