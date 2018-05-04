Det. Mike Doty to be honored during race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A York County officer who was shot and killed while in the line of duty in January will be honored during the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Detective Mike Doty, 37, was shot in the 1400 block of South Parham Road after deputies responded to a domestic call at a home on Farrier Lane on Jan. 16. He will be honored during the Xfinity Series race on May 26.

The No. 35 LifeShare of the Carolinas car, which is driven by Joey Gase for Go Green Racing, will bear the name and photo of the fallen officer.

Doty was a registered organ donor and his kidneys saved the lives of two people.

After dealing with the personal loss of his mother at the age of 18, Gase made the decision to donate her organs to save the lives of others. Since then, he has been a strong advocate for organ, eye and tissue donation.

Gase has also partnered with organ donation agencies across the country to honor donors and promote the cause on a nationwide stage since beginning his NASCAR career.

Det. Doty’s family will spend the day with Gase at the speedway and will watch the race from the team’s pit box. Family members and law enforcement colleagues will also have the opportunity to pay tribute to him during a special event the week before the race.

Details on that event will be released at a later date.

