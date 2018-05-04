Six injured in Gaston County crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Six injured in Gaston County crash

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) -

Six people were injured in a rollover crash in Gaston County Friday morning. 

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, the wreck happened on Armstrong Park Road in Gastonia. At least one vehicle overturned in the crash. 

Firefighters said the six victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

