Man reported missing in Lincoln County

A 47-year-old Lincoln County man went missing after leaving to pay his rent Thursday.

Deputies say 47-year-old John Garnett Ross could be in the Maiden or Newton area. He was last seen leaving his home on Ritchfield Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Ross is described as being around 6'0" and 200 pounds with black receding hair, a goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen driving his 2000 gold Chevrolet Prism with NC tag FBV-6400.

Anyone with information on Ross' whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202.

