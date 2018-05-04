Toyota Corolla raffle highlight this year’s Nazareth Child & Family Connection Annual Fun Fest

From Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 112th Annual Fun Fest on June 2 is going to be more fun than imaginable for one lucky person.

Nazareth recently announced that a 2018 Toyota Corolla iM, donated by Cloninger Toyota of Salisbury, will be given away in its annual Fun Fest raffle. The winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. on the day of this year’s Fun Fest.

“Fun Fest is the biggest day of the year for us at Nazareth Child & Family Connection and the drawing for the Toyota Corolla iM is the biggest part of the day,” said Vernon Walters, president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection. “We are so appreciative of Cloninger Toyota for donating the Corolla. That makes this day such a huge fundraiser for us.”

The annual Fun Fest is Nazareth’s largest fundraiser each year. In addition to live music from Darrell Harwood, it will feature one of the area’s largest car shows, a craft and vendors show and a kids’ zone that will include a rock-climbing wall, a water slide, bounce houses, and more.

And of course, the most anticipated happening of the day will be the giveaway of the Corolla iM, valued at $21,000. It comes with many bells and whistles, including: seven-inch touch-screen audio display; USB ports; hands-free phone and music stream via Bluetooth; remote keyless entry; power door locks and windows; dual-zone auto climate control system; leather steering wheel with audio control; automatic pro-beam halogen headlamps; LED tail lamps and daytime running lights; and many other accessories.

In addition to the Toyota Corolla grand prize, a $1,000 VISA card will be awarded to second place in the drawing, a 65-quart RTIC cooler to third, a $200 gift certificate to Great Wolf Lodge to fourth and an Amazon Echo to fifth.

Raffle tickets for the Toyota Corolla iM can be purchased by visiting www.nazcfc.org , at the Rockwell Administrative Office located at 725 Crescent Road in Rockwell, or the Nazareth Thrift and Outlet Store located at 1800 E Innes St. in Salisbury.

