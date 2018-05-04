Questions about Fibrant-Hotwire lease? Talk about it over free BBQ

Salisbury residents who have questions about the proposed Fibrant lease to Hotwire Communications will have a chance to ask questions directly to Hotwire associates during a free BBQ event on Saturday.

The lease is set to be voted on during a special referendum next week. The terms of the lease have been approved by the Salisbury City Council.

On Tuesday night, the Salisbury City Council unanimously approved the lease of Fibrant to Hotwire Communications.

The free BBQ event will take place on Saturday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the park next to the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury.

There will be BBQ, hot dogs, hamburgers, and all the fixings, along with drinks.

