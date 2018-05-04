Police: Child recovering after being abused by father

A small child who was the victim of abuse at the hands of his father, should be okay, according to Salisbury Police.

Deon Johnson, 25, was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries. Johnson turned himself in at the police department and is now out of jail on a bond of $20,000.

Additional details were not released, but police did say that the child was recovering.

