Man charged with DWI after causing four car crash

A Salisbury man was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control after he was involved in a four car crash that shut down part of E. Innes Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to Salisbury Police, Danny Lee Logan, 39, driving a 1991 Ford Mustang, crossed the center line and hit a 2001 Toyota and a 2013 Honda. A fourth car was also hit.

Logan and one other person were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department had to free two people from the wreckage.

The crash happened at approximately 3:17 pm in the 2400 block of E. Innes.

