Carolinas 'keeping a careful eye' on Florida tropical disturbance

Storm watchers in the Carolinas are "keeping a careful eye' on a subtropical disturbance over the Caribbean and the Bahamas that is expected to reach the Florida Straits by Saturday, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Thursday night.

One weather model indicates "gusty winds and rain" for the Outer Banks, meteorologist Jake Wimberley of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., told the Observer. "But it's still a week out," Wimberley said, meaning it's too early to know the storm's potential impact on the Carolinas, if any impact at all.

"Certainly it's something we're keeping our eyes on," Wimberley said.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, when conditions are more favorable for cyclone formation, but storms can form at any time, NWS Miami forecaster Maria Torres told the Herald.

The storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of weekend rain to South Florida, she said.

Jeff Masters, the director of the of meteorology for The Weather Underground, estimated the storm had a 10 percent chance of developing, possibly into a tropical system, in the next few days, the Herald reported.