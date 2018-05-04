BLOG: Warm end to the workweek, scattered showers possible for the weekend

Warm End To Workweek

Steady Southerly Breeze

Scattered Weekend Showers

By most standards, Friday will be a fairly pleasant day with sunshine, highs in the mid 80s and no oppressive humidity. But most folks aren't outside for seven straight hours or more.

For the spectators at the Wells Fargo Championship, a high of 85 degrees coupled with dew points in the upper 50s will produce a heat index in the upper 80s for at least an hour or two this afternoon. And that is based on shade temperatures. You'll be hotter when the sun is beating on you.

Wells Fargo Championship Heat Tips:

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Seek shade when possible.

Hydrate! Water is your best bet, alcohol dehydrates your body and interferes with your body's ability to regulate its temperature.

Wear sunscreen, a sunburn will impede your body's ability to cool itself.

Then comes the weekend and the gradual break-down of the strong high-pressure system that has kept us so warm and dry all week.

A weak cold front will try to make a run at us Saturday, but it looks like most of the shower activity with this will get hung up over the mountains until late in the afternoon. Even still on Sunday, rain may be a little bit more widespread north and east of the Charlotte metro, meaning there is a chance we remain fairly dry through the final rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. However, the shower chance will hold around 30 percent Saturday and Sunday, so while it is not terribly high, it's also not a zero percent chance - where it's been all week.

High temperatures will be close to 80 degrees both days of the weekend

Heading into next week, highs will retreat to the 70s as the warm and dry pattern finally breaks down and comes to an end.

Enjoy your Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

