Silver Alert canceled for missing endangered man in Kannapolis

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Kannapolis man who was reported missing Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 77-year-old Norris Lee Torrence was last seen on Fort Worth Avenue in Kannapolis. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The alert was issued around 4 a.m. Friday morning and was canceled around 11 a.m.

Torrence is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 190 pounds, officials say. According to the NCDPS, he is balding and has gray hair with brown eyes.

He is possibly wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans, officials said.

Officials say Torrence drives a maroon colored 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, with NC tag CHJ5896.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.