Driver killed when car goes airborne, strikes tree in east Charlotte

A man was killed in a crash in east Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Eastway Drive. Police said the driver, identified as Ralick Regeral McKoy, was reportedly speeding when he drove off the street and struck a curb.

Police say McKoy's vehicle then went airborne and struck a tree.

McKoy avoided hitting two utility poles in the process, officers say. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, police said.

MEDIC pronounced McKoy dead on scene, police say. Speed and alcohol are suspecting factors in this wreck, police say.

If you have any information, you can call officers at 704-432-2169.

