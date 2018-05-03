Man wanted for multiple crimes, cutting off monitoring device arrrested

A man who was wanted by Charlotte police for domestic violence related charges and cutting off his electronic monitoring device was arrested Sunday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 20-year-old Joseph Nathaniel Johnson was wanted for domestic violence-related simple assault, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Johnson was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Thursday, he cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of I-77 near Gilead Road exit in Huntersville.

