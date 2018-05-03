Wanted man arrested for stolen vehicle, cutting off monitoring device

A wanted man has been arrested in Charlotte for multiple crimes including cutting off his electronic monitoring device Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 52-year-old Michael Todd Carelock was wanted for larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Carelock was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Thursday, Carelock cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 9800 Misenheimer Road in Charlotte.

