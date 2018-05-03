Police respond to breaking and entering at businesses in north Charlotte shopping center

Police said they responded to reports of breaking and entering at a shopping center in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the 8400 block of Davis Lake Parkway at the Shoppes at Davis Lake.

WBTV was given surveillance footage of thieves smashing their way into Da Vinci's Pizza

The thieves were only able to escape with cookies and the entire incident was caught on camera.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves smash their way into a north Charlotte restaurant only to get away with cookies and the whole thing was recorded. Full story at 11pm on @WBTV_News. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/jS25qeZwHj — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) May 4, 2018

Officials said it is unclear just how many businesses were broken into and that an investigation was underway.

WBTV crews went by the area and there was visible damage to the doors of Da Vinci's Pizza, Highway 55 and Lenny's Subs.

No further information was released.

