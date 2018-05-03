CDC reports more illnesses spread from mosquito, tick bites in the U.S.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports illnesses spread from mosquitos and ticks have tripled from 2004 to 2016.

According to the health agency, nine new germs were introduced to the U.S. during the study’s time span.

Piedmont Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Arash Poursina says one cause is due to travel.

“A lot of people do carry these diseases, mostly asymptomatic, then when they come here they get bit and it starts spreading it around. Sometimes event he vectors themselves the mosquitos come here themselves along with shipped goods,” Poursina said.

If you are traveling, he advises you check the posted health advisories on the CDC’s website. He says you can also ask your doctor if there is any preventative medication for diseases that are popular in your destination.

As for protection at home, he says bug repellant, long sleeves and removing standing water is best. Most bug repellants will protect against mosquitos and ticks.

If you have flu-like symptoms that show up within 5 to 15 days of a mosquito bite, Poursina says to go to the doctor. Symptoms of the West Nile virus are flu-like.

If you are bitten by a tick, Poursina says to go to the doctor immediately. He also advises you bring the tick with you.

The demographics for mosquito and tick-borne illnesses are widespread, but he says the elderly usually suffer from the most catastrophic consequences.

