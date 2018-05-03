SC law enforcement officer charged with unlawful communication by phone

South Carolina officials said a Sumter law enforcement officer was arrested in connection with unlawful communication by telephone.

Officials say 49-year-old Alvin Asa Holston was arrested for trying to contact a person after being advised by law enforcement to have no contact with that person.

Holston was charged with one count of unlawful communication and booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Officials say Holston attempted to contact the person via phone calls, text messages and Facebook messages about 15 times after being directly told not to by law enforcement.

Holston reportedly advised he used a phone "spoofing application" on his cell phone to contact the person on at least one occasion.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The case will be presented by the First Circuit Solicitor's Office.

