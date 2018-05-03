One person injured after shooting in mall parking lot in Gastonia

One person was shot and killed following an altercation, according to Nashville police, and the shooter is in custody.

One person was injured after a shooting in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Thursday afternoon.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 4:54 p.m. in the parking lot at Belk, 254 New New Hope Road.

The person was reportedly shot in the parking lot and transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle and is undergoing treatment.

There is no suspect in custody at this time and the severity of the person's injuries is unknown.

Gastonia police said the shooting is not believed to be random and officials are following up on numerous eyewitness accounts.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

