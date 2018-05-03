Work on Old Beatty Ford Road project starting Monday in Rowan

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close a 2-mile portion of Old Beatty Ford Road between Old Concord Road and Phaniel Church Road starting Monday, May 7.



“The closure is needed for construction on a portion of the 8-mile improvement project that will include widening, grading, paving and drainage improvements in Rowan County,” said NCDOT Division 9 Engineer Pat Ivey.



Weather permitting, the road will close at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until work is complete no later than Tuesday, Oct. 30.



Drivers will detour around the closure using Old Concord Road, Rogers Road and Phaniel Church Road.



Transportation officials remind motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and slow down in the work zone.

