John Peterson leads after one round of the Wells Fargo Championship

John Peterson has never won on the PGA Tour, but finds himself leading the Wells Fargo Championship after the first round.

Peterson started his round on the back 9 this afternoon and would card 3 birdies with no bogeys. His 2nd nine was even better as he finished with eagles on hole number 7 and 8. He shot a 6 under 65 to grab the lead.

Things kicked off with a beautiful morning for the start of the Wells Fargo Championship and some of the big names in golf took advantage early in the first round.

Phil Mickelson started his day on the back 9 and was on fire. He birdied 3 of his first 6 holes to get to 3 under and grabbed the early lead.

But a bogey on 18 was followed by a double bogey on number 4 and a bogey on 5. Phil shot a disappointing one over 72 and declined to talked to the media after his round

Two time Wells Fargo champ Rory McIlroy also started his round on the back 9. He too would also get to 3 under but unlike Phil, he would manage the front side better as he shot a 3 under 68. He is 3 shots off the lead.

After the morning session, Peter Malnati and Tyrrell Hatton had a share of the lead at 4 under but Peterson changed all of that with his afternoon round.

In the afternoon, Quail Hollow member Johnson Wagner, Keith Mitchell, and Kyle Stanley all joined the 4 under party after shooting 67s.

Tiger Woods had an up and down day as he shot an even par 71 today.

He made the turn at one under but bogeyed the par 5 tenth hole and that was the story of the day for Woods. Coming down the stretch, Tiger would birdie hole number 15 but would immediately bogey number 16.

Tiger goes off at 7:40 tomorrow morning in round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship. He will start his round on hole number 10.

Peterson will go off at 8:30 on hole number 1.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.