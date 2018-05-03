Round 1 Morning Session Finishes at Wells Fargo Championship

Two-time tournament champ Rory McIlroy finished his first round at three under at the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday.

By the afternoon session, McIlroy sat at T3.

"My game felt a little bit rusty in the Pro-Am yesterday and I didn't play that well. I went to practice a little bit yesterday afternoon on the range and found a couple of feelings that I was able to take from the range straight on to the golf course today," McIlroy said.

"I hit the ball much better today, drove it much better. The course is a little easier than it was last August in the PGA so even if you don't hit it quite so well you can still get away with it most times," McIlroy explained. "These greens are so firm that I'd say scoring three under is going to hold up pretty well today."

Sitting atop the leaderboard tied at four under is Peter Malnati and Tyrell Hatton.

Malnati explained his quick start is all about his mindset.

"I just felt good. I had a good attitude. I've been struggling with that a little lately. I've been hard on myself and negative and putting a lot of pressure on myself. Today I was just pretty relaxed. My game has been pretty good for a while but today I actually let it happen so it was fun," Malnati said.

"My drive and second shot and putt on 18 were three really, honestly exactly how I pictured them so to finish with three shots like that it was pretty cool," Malnati explained.

The recipe for Hatton's first-day success was in part to his solid iron play and putting.

"Great start. It's obviously tough conditions today. It was pretty difficult to judge the wind at times so obviously it's going to catch a few guys out. I was no different from that. I grinded really well and I'm really happy with that start," Hatton said.

Round 1 will conclude this evening once the afternoon session finishes.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.