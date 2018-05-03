Rowan Sheriff looking for man who broke into home on Heilig Road

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office are investigating a break-in at a house on Heilig Road. It happened on Wednesday, according to Captain John Sifford.

"The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene by the residence’s alarm activation," Sifford said. "The suspect is described as having an average build, being in his mid to late 30s, with dark hair, glasses, and having a thick mustache."

The suspect was riding in a silver four-door car. There was a second unknown suspect operating a car that can be seen in picture's from the home surveillance system.

In the surveillance images, the suspect arrives at the house at about 1:00 pm, and knocks on the front door. After not receiving an answer at the door, the suspect broke into the house, and then left the scene shortly after the alarm activates.

Anyone with any information about the identity of these suspects can submit a tip online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/, or contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687, investigator Craig Earnhardt (704) 216-8682.

The local number for Crime Stoppers is 1-866-639-5245.

