Don't want to miss Tiger? Here's how to get last-minute Wells Fargo golf tickets.

Golf fans buy tickets for the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday at the Will Call location at Quail Hollow Club. (Rick Rothacker | Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Rick Rothacker/Charlotte Observer) - If you're a procrastinator, you're in luck at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In the early days of the PGA Tour stop, the tournament would cap ticket sales once the event was underway. But in recent years, it has kept selling passes for those who want to make a last-minute trip to Quail Hollow Club.

"People don't always plan ahead," said Lee Patterson, the tournament's communications director. "You may see Rory McIlroy or Phil Mickelson in the lead and want to come out Saturday or Sunday."

This year's tournament, which runs through Sunday, is expected to bring out more than 30,000 per day. Superstar Tiger Woods added buzz to the event when he committed to play last week.

Unlike making a last-minute trip to other sporting events, there's a little bit of a trick to getting tickets for a golf tournament where there is no on-course parking for fans.

To make purchases or to pick up tickets purchased online, here are the two locations to visit this week:

The Symphony Park parking lot near SouthPark Mall: This location at 4331 Barclay Downs Drive is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Will Call location on-site: Look for the "Will Call" tent at the main bus drop-off at Quail Hollow Club. You must park at a designated parking lot and take a bus to this location. The hours are the same as the Symphony Park location.

Thursday-Sunday tickets range from $55 to $75 each. For more information, go to www.wellsfargochampionship.com/will-call.