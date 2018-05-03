Water main repairs close portion of road in uptown Charlotte

Water main repairs closed a portion of a road in uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.

The repairs closed E. 9th Street between College Street and N. Tryon Street Thursday afternoon, Charlotte Water says. The company said the leak was likely caused when the pipes were turned off for two separate repairs on Wednesday.

Charlotte Water expects the 700 block of N Tryon Street to reopen by 10 a.m. Friday.

"When pipes are turned off for repair and turned back on to serve customers, leaks may appear elsewhere due to temporary pressure or flow changes," Charlotte Water said.

A portion of East 9th Street between North Tryon and College Street was still closed Friday morning as crews finish repairs. The water has since been restored.

CLTWater crews fixed pipe under East 9th Street near North Tryon Street. Additional work this morning. Part of East 9th Street to be patched / repaved today and reopen tonight. #CLTtraffic. — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) May 4, 2018

Drivers in the area should expect delays near the area where the repairs are being made.

Traffic alert: E. 9th Street between College Street & N. Tryon Street CLTWater has the road closed to both directions of traffic due to water main repairs. Repair may take 6 hours. #cltraffic — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) May 3, 2018

