Pair charged nearly year after man's body found in Chesterfield County

Two men have been charged nearly a year after a man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Keith Austin and 22-year-old Travis Mark Anthony Dickey were both charged in the death of 23-year-old Rashaad Rodrigo Jackson.

Jackson's body was found in the middle of Patrick Firetower Road in July 2017. When deputies arrived, they found Jackson had allegedly been shot to death. Brooks said he was shot multiple times in the head and chest.

Investigators believe there was a struggle sometime that morning that led to Jackson's death.

Deputies believed Jackson's death was possibly connected to other crimes that occurred in the Hartsville area. The crime could have been gang related, the sheriff's office said.

Austin and Dickey were both charged with accessory before and after the fact of murder.

If you have any information, you can call deputies at (843) 623-2101.

