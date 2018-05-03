Woman charged in cousin's killing appears in Rowan County courtroom

A woman who has been charged in the shooting death of her cousin in Rowan County appeared in court Wednesday.

Officials say Doreen Richardson was arrested on Tuesday after her family brought her to the Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten who turned her over to the Salisbury Police Department for questioning.

She was then charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Quavist Phillips.

The shooting happened on Ackert Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Phillips was reportedly found in the road. The shooting happened near the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center on Brenner Avenue.

“It came in as a shooting with a male victim in the roadway," said Lt. Greg Beam. "There were several 911 calls made.”

Officials say nearby schools - Knox Junior High, Carroll T Overton Elementary, and Horizons Unlimited - were placed on lockdown at 11:20 a.m. following the shooting. The lockdown was lifted around 11:50 a.m.

Richardson is being held in the Rowan County Jail without bond. She made her first court appearance on Thursday where she heard her charges and requested a court appointed attorney.

Court officials said Richardson and Phillips were cousins. Richardson reportedly blew a kiss to family members as she was being taken out of the courtroom.

No motive for the killing has been released.

Several distraught family members came to this crime scene and had to be held back by police, or simply held by other loved ones.“You know what, there ain’t too much you can say, you just kind of pray for them," one neighbor said.

The family of Phillips gathered in the yard of a neighbor who happened to be a minister. “That’s about you can do, put it in the hands of the Lord," the neighbor added.

This incident is Salisbury's third homicide so far in 2018.

Richardson is expected to appear back in court on May 23.

