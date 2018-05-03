1 wanted, 6 others charged in deadly Chesterfield County home invasion

Seven people are facing charges in connection with a deadly home invasion that occurred in Chesterfield County in 2017.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, the home invasion occurred at a home on Airport Road near Pageland on April 23.

Witnesses told investigators that a woman first approached the home around 9:30 p.m. hoping to buy drugs. When the victim, identified as 25-year-old Darius Robinson, denied having any drugs, two men who were wearing masks forced their way inside and shot Robinson in the chest, deputies said.

On Thursday, deputies announced that Daquan Marquis Timmons, 22 and Jamison Jashawn Chambers, 19, were charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Timmons is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail and Chambers is being held in the Union County Detention Center, deputies said.

Deputies also charged Milik Zyria Smith, 17, Imija Kadrious Smith, 19, and Randi Samone Rivers, 20, were charged with taking part in the armed robbery.

Taquacious Rasheeda Funderburk, 19, is being sought in connection with this incident. He is wanted for armed robbery, deputies say.

Laquesha Lashay Funderburk, 24, was charged with accessory before and after the fact of murder. Funderburk has been released on bond, according to the sheriff's office.

If anyone knows Funderburk's whereabouts or have any information, you're asked to call deputies at (843) 623-2101.

