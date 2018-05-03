School bus crashes in southwest Charlotte with 14 students on board

One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Arrowood Road and Silver Arrow Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the crash occurred between a vehicle and the bus. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said there were 14 students on the bus when the crash happened. The bus serves First Ward Creative Arts Academy, school officials said.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with minor injuries.

No one on the bus was injured in the crash, according to school officials.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

