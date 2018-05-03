Panthers assistant coach resigns amid 'complicated' situation

Carolina Panthers assistant coach Curtis Fuller shown in a 2013 photo (Photo provided to the Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person/The Charlotte Observer) - Carolina Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller resigned Wednesday, general manager Marty Hurney confirmed to the Observer.

Hurney declined to comment on the nature of the situation, including the reason for resignation.

Responding to a question from an Observer reporter at Quail Hollow Club, head coach Ron Rivera said “it's a complicated situation.”

He referred the Observer to Fuller, who did not respond to messages left Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple requests for comment from team spokesman Steven Drummond were not answered.

Fuller, 39, had been an assistant coach with the Panthers since 2013. He served as the assistant defensive backs/nickels coach in 2016, assistant special teams/nickels coach in 2015, defensive assistant/defensive backs coach in 2014 and coaching assistant in 2013.

He was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2017 when former defensive backs coach Steve Wilks was promoted to defensive coordinator.