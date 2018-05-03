Search underway for missing Gaston County inmate

A search is underway for a Gaston County inmate who was reported missing Wednesday night.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Montavious Miller, of Mecklenburg County, is an inmate at the Gaston Correctional Center on Justice Court in Dallas and was reported missing from the facility around 9 p.m.

The NCDPS said Miller was last seen at the prison around 7:30 p.m.

He is 5-foot-9, weighs around 200 pounds and has a medium build, officials said. Miller has a shaved head and brown eyes.

Miller was serving a 10-year sentence as a habitual felon and was admitted to the prison in August 2013, according to the NCDPS. He was scheduled to be released in December 2021.

In March, another inmate, 41-year-old Thomas Walker, was reported missing from the prison.

If you know his whereabouts or have any information, you're asked to call officials at 704-922-3861.

