Speedway officer placed in Police Hall of Fame

Richard Stafford, who has served as a security officer at Charlotte Motor Speedway for more than thirty years, was recently entered into a Police Hall of Fame based on Florida.

"I have known Richard for the past four years. I have found him to be the most knowledgeable person about current and past race drivers, team owners, and team members," said Speedway officer David Belk, a former captain with the Salisbury Police Department. "He can point out long time fans and participants of NASCAR, AutoFair, Good Guys, or any event that's held at Charlotte Motor Speedway."

Stafford's induction was presented during the recent activities at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Concord.

"He is the most gregarious security officers we have. He is most adept at getting compliance through friendly conversation versus overt heavy handed direction," Belk added. "It is truly a pleasure to work with Richard, especially at Winter Shoot Out....he always brings an extra sausage biscuit to share."

