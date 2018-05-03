Classic Hudson part of Rowan Sheriff's upcoming auction - | WBTV Charlotte

Classic Hudson part of Rowan Sheriff's upcoming auction

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A classic 1955 Hudson will be auctioned off with many other items as part of the Rowan Sheriff's Office upcoming public auction.

The blue Hudson Rambler was part of a drug seizure.

The auction will be held on Friday, May 18, at noon, at 425 Airport Road in Salisbury.

Other items include a 2005 Honda Accord, 2003 Honda Civic EX, 6 x 10 utility trailer, Toro mower, cement mixer, tools, and many more.

Click this link to see the full list and for more details: https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3087895.html

