BLOG: Warm end to the workweek

Sunshine Prevails

Warm Temps Too

Weekend Showers?

We've reached the 80s the past couple of afternoons and we aren't turning back with a lot more sun around Thursday or Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with no rain through Friday, though the humidity level will start to creep up and become more noticeable by Friday.

Then comes the weekend. A weak cold front will move through on Saturday night.

In advance, it will be another warm day on Saturday with highs again reaching the mid 80s. There is a chance for thundershower from Saturday afternoon, into Sunday, but chances are no more than about 30 percent either day and we're confident of no "weekend wash-out."

Heading into next week, highs will be in the upper 70s and there is about a 20 percent chance for a shower on Monday.

Hope you have a terrific Thursday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

