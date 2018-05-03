Spill shuts down portion of west Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Spill shuts down portion of west Charlotte road

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of a road in west Charlotte was shut down for a short time Thursday morning due to a spill from a crash. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the spill closed the inbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard near Idaho Drive. CMPD tweeted about the incident around 2:30 a.m. 

The road reopened just before 3:30 a.m. 

There's no word on what caused the crash or what kind of spill occurred. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly