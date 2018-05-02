Employee shot, seriously injured in south Charlotte convenience store robbery

A man was shot and seriously injured while locking up a convenience store in south Charlotte Wednesday night.

The clerk was locking up the Citgo convenience store in the 5700 block of South Boulevard when a robber forced him back inside at gunpoint, police say. It happened around 11 p.m.

Police say the robber took property from the business, shot the clerk in the stomach and left the store.

Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

#Breaking - reported shooting at gas station along the 5700 block of South Blvd. Just arrived, working on details. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/gzMIfSCT38 — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) May 3, 2018

As the robber was driving off, police say he shot into a vehicle that was driving by the scene. The person inside the vehicle was not injured.

Police describe the robber as a black male who was wearing a ski mask, a black long-sleeved shirt, and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

