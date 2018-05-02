Forever Family: Jayden - | WBTV Charlotte

Forever Family: Jayden

By Eric Thomas, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Meet Jayden, this week’s Forever Family child!

I spent time with Jayden at a trampoline place called Defy Gravity. 

Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to defy gravity and I landed on my thumb wrong and sprained it. 

Jayden took full advantage of my handicap and sprayed me with dodge balls while I helplessly resisted. 

Of course if you watch this video clip, you’ll realize there isn’t a mean bone in his adorable body! 

In fact he’s about the cutest little boy you’ll encounter in a long time. 

Jayden doesn’t have a mom or a dad.  Interested?  Know someone? 

Please give Jayden the same chance my mom did when she adopted me.  Help him find a loving home. 

Oh, and he would love to have some more dodge ball targets!!

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly