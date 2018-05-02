Forever Family: Jayden

Meet Jayden, this week’s Forever Family child!

I spent time with Jayden at a trampoline place called Defy Gravity.

Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to defy gravity and I landed on my thumb wrong and sprained it.

Jayden took full advantage of my handicap and sprayed me with dodge balls while I helplessly resisted.

Of course if you watch this video clip, you’ll realize there isn’t a mean bone in his adorable body!

In fact he’s about the cutest little boy you’ll encounter in a long time.

Jayden doesn’t have a mom or a dad. Interested? Know someone?

Please give Jayden the same chance my mom did when she adopted me. Help him find a loving home.

Oh, and he would love to have some more dodge ball targets!!

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.