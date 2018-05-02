Mecklenburg County Cub Scout pack now has 17 girls

Cub Scout Pack 3 in Mecklenburg County now has more than a dozen girls within their ranks.

According to Den Leader and girls' Packmaster Jennifer Clutter, there are now 17 girls who are active members of the pack.

The Boy Scouts of America officially began accepting girls this year. Clutter and her daughter, Kennedy, decided to start a den within Pack 3 in Mecklenburg County.

"They have just taken ownership of it. They've been enthusiastic about it. They've got some great momentum," said Jennifer Clutter regarding the female Cub Scouts.

Clutter was previously involved in scouting with her son, Carson. Her daughter wanted to be a part of the organization too.

"I watched my brother do tons of fun things and I was like, 'I want to do that'," said Kennedy Clutter.

In a few short months the group of female scouts has already been camping,and they have learned the nuances of a pocket knife. The scouts said they enjoy the different activities and they like working with their male counterparts.

The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that they would be changing the name of their 'Boy Scouts' program to Scouts BSA. The parent organization will still be known as Boy Scouts of America. The name change will go into effect in 2019.

"I'm pleased that they're keeping it Scouts BSA and keeping BSA in it because that's the foundation and I don't ever want the curriculum of scouting to be come diluted in any way," said Clutter.

The den leader hopes that the female Cub Scouts will have the same opportunities as all of the boys that came before them.

"I would really love to see them advance and do scouting and maybe see a few of them get their Eagle (rank). It would be pretty special," said Clutter.

WBTV reached out to the Charlotte chapter of the Girl Scouts, Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest, regarding the decision made by several girls to join the Cub Scouts. They sent WBTV the following response:

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and the girl expert for over 100 years. Our legacy of research, experience, and results prove the success of our focus exclusively on girls to develop a pipeline of strong, confident girls and women. Our mission is to serve all girls through offering numerous enrichment and leadership development programs to help girls learn, grow and be themselves.” Angela Woods, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council

