Tiger Woods still celebrating his return to the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods was on the course for a 7:00 a.m. tee time in the Wells Fargo Pro-Am.

Woods who is playing in his first Wells Fargo Championship since 2012 explained how grateful he is to be back.

"I didn't know if I would ever be able to play golf, let alone be out here on tour. These were all unknowns and it wasn't that long ago so yeah I'm very thankful. There was a long period of time when I didn't think I would ever get to play golf again. I was just hoping I could walk without pain and now I'm out here playing against these guys," Woods said.

He also shared that the support he has received since returning to the PGA Tour has meant a lot to him.

"I've been away from the game for a few years. The support has been incredible from the fans to the players, to the guys I grew up playing against who are on the Champions Tour and to the guys who have emerged since I have been gone," Woods said.

Tiger won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2007, but he admits the course has changed a lot.

"The golf course is much harder than it used to be. That's for sure," Woods explained. "It's longer, but it's also more difficult. The greens aren't quite as fast as when I remember playing here, but they are more difficult. Some of these holes have become a lot more stout and the bunkers are certainly more in play than they used to be and the greens are new so they're a little more springy."

