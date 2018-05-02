Hit-and-run driver who injured 4-year-old and father still not caught; victim's wife pleas for information

Amber Green is hoping someone will hear her and answer her call for help.

"It's kinda my plea for help because I feel like these individuals need to be caught," Green said. "This could have been your spouse, your child that this happened to. Next time may not be as fortunate. Somebody could have been killed."

The mother and wife has been watching her son and husband suffer after a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter on Rea Road.

Police say on April 17 Nate Green and the couple's 4-year-old son were walking in the parking lot when Mr. Green said he noticed store employees waving at a man. Police say Green tried to get the driver's attention but, instead of stopping, the driver ran Green over and knocked his little boy out of his hands.

Officers say it turns out a man had just stolen a case of Bud Light from the store and hopped in the hit and run vehicle to get away.

"There’s no getting around the fact that these guys knew what they did," said Rob Tufano of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. "It wasn’t maybe we hit a speed bump - no we hit a person, nearly killed a person. It was glaringly obvious to these people that they hit this man and this child."

Amber Green says her son is recovering from the gash on his head, but emotionally - the hit and run is still with him.

"He still has a lot of anxiety walking across parking lots," she said. "He holds my hand tighter. He wants to be held tighter, he gets fearful when cars go by."

Her husband, a chef, suffered a concussion.

"He has severe headaches every single day. Things we take for granted like picking things off the ground – when he does it - he has sharp stabbing pain in his head," Mrs. Green said. "He has skull fractures from the top all the down to the base of his head as well as over here. It's hard to sleep at night. He can't smell. He can't taste. He has constant ringing in his ears. He has visual issues, numbness, and tingling."

A family is asking for your help

"We just can't rest until these individuals are brought to justice but more importantly I do fear they can do this again to somebody else," Amber Green said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call crime stoppers.

